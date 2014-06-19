Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here’s What You Need To Know About Juneteenth


NewsOne Now

Posted June 19, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

Dr. Gregory Carr, Rev. Ronald Myers and Cliff Robinson, founder of Juneteenth.com joined Roland Martin Thursday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the observance and history of Juneteenth Day.

[anvplayer video=”4231007″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

Cliff Robinson , Dr. Gregory Carr , Juneteenth Day , newsone now , Rev. Ronald Myers , Roland Martin

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading Here’s What You Need To Know About Juneteenth

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now