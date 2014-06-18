Entertainment
Wildin’ Out Wednesday: KimYe’s Four-Day Wedding Photo


NewsOne Now

June 18, 2014
Kanye West is upset over a wedding photo that took Kim Kardashian four days edit on Instagram. Comedians Rob Gordon, Cletus Kassady, Howard G and Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now,” joke about KimYe’s stress and strain over the photo. Plus, Martin demonstrates just how easy it is to take, edit and upload a photo on Wildin’ Out Wednesday.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

