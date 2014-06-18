India Arie slams Blue Ivy hair haters in open letter

The national urban outrage over Blue Ivy’s disheveled and matted hair has reached a screaming crescendo that is too much for the likes Wendy Williams and singer India Arie.

Arie, the Grammy-nominated soul songstress who soared to fame via socially-conscious songs like “Video Queen” and “Brown Skin,” came to the defense of Beyonce’s and Jay Z’s 2-year-old daughter after last week’s photos of Blue’s unkempt locks sparked an inferno of criticism and even led to an online petition to get Blue Ivy’s hair combed.

The person who started the petition claimed it was just a joke, but it had accrued over 5,000 signatures at last count. This prompted Arie to tell grown adults to get off the back of a baby — as well as her parents:

“Why does anyone get the idea that its ok to make fun of a child? In public no less? This celebrity culture that hypnotizes people into thinking a person is LITERALLY NOT REAL because you see them on television is a spell the watcher HIM or HER SELF MUST BREAK. Blue Ivy — is a CHILD. And ANYONE thinking to themselves right now: “But she was born with a silver spoon in her mouth so what does it matter what I say” — Denying ANY PERSON their humanity, is a GAME we should ALL stop playing. WHY? Because it’s the kind of PERSON YOU WANT TO BE. Why NOT be a person who is loving towards human kind as a whole AND people as individuals? WHY NOT be a person protects the hearts of children? I think all these people making negative comments would feel the SAME WAY if Blue Ivy’s hair were TOO DONE. If she had a relaxer, of Hair pulled too tight at the edges. Being gentle with a child’s hair is simply appropriate – this goes the same for ALL children. Come ya’ll Lol Were ARE better than this.”

In other words, both Williams and Arie are telling Blue Ivy critics to worry about themselves and go find a life.