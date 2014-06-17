Entertainment
What You Need To Know About Net Neutrality


NewsOne Now

Posted June 17, 2014
Will the internet remain open or will large corporations control access to the internet through increased pricing for faster broadband access to the World Wide Web? Brent Skorup, Nicol Turner-Lee, Ph.D. and Julian Sanchez joined Roland Martin Tuesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss what net neutrality could mean to you and your business.

[anvplayer video=”4231017″]
