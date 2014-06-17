‘Notorious’ Actor Marc John Jefferies Speaks Out Against Gun Violence

Born and raised in the Bronx, actor Marc John Jefferies tells the story of how he lost his friend to gun violence on the July 4th last year.

[anvplayer video=”4231014″]

