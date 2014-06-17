News
Home > News

‘Notorious’ Actor Marc John Jefferies Speaks Out Against Gun Violence


Erica J. Edwards

Posted June 17, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

Born and raised in the Bronx, actor Marc John Jefferies tells the story of how he lost his friend to gun violence on the July 4th last year.

[anvplayer video=”4231014″]

To learn more, check out:

June Is Gun Violence Awareness Month

Jumaane Williams Speaks Out Against Gun Violence

TV Personality Tionna Smalls Speaks Out Against Gun Violence

 

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading ‘Notorious’ Actor Marc John Jefferies Speaks Out Against Gun Violence

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now