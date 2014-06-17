Business
Home > Business

Minority Media Ownership On the Decline, What Will the FCC DO?


NewsOne Now

Posted June 17, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

Minority media ownership is on the decline.  Federal Communications Commission Commissioner, Ajit Pai details what the FCC is doing to combat this disturbing trend.

[anvplayer video=”4231019″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

 

Ajit Pai , business , FCC Commissioner , media ownership , minority businesses , net neutrality , newsone now , Roland Martin , technology

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading Minority Media Ownership On the Decline, What Will the FCC DO?

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now