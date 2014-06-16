PRODUCER WEEK: Houston’s Cory Mo Breaks Down Country Rap Tunes

“The name of my recording studio is M.A.D Studios, Money at the Door. I don’t play no games,” says Atlanta based, Houston born triple-threat Cory Mo. “Been running it since 1999, just opened one in Atlanta five years ago. I produce, engineer and am also an artist. However the bills get paid I gotta get it.”

Cory started out banging out beats in his mom’s garage on an MPC 2000XL and scored his first song with Houston rap vet Devin The Dude.

“He gave me my first chance on the production side. I produced that ‘Anything is Everything’ and everybody in Houston wanted to get beats from me when they heard me working with Devin. My sound is a mesh between some old school UGK mixed with Outkast and a little sprinkle of Kanye in there to take it overseas. I try to keep my Houston core sound but as far as me reaching out to the masses I try to have my production on what Jay Z or Kendrick Lamar would be on.”

Cory ‘s new album “Take It Or Leave It” is in stores now and features, Talib Kweli, Big KRIT, DAZ and more. Watch our exclusive interview where Cory Mo talks about his new album, signing to Talib Kweli and what exactly makes up a Country Rap Tune.

[anvplayer video=”4244695″]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

More on TheUbanDaily: