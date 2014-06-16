Is Shonda Rhimes Tapping Bill Clinton For The Upcoming Season Of ‘Scandal?’

If Shonda Rhimes could pick any real-life politician to make a special cameo on “Scandal,” her number one pick would be former president Bill Clinton.

During an interview with E! News, the creator of the hit political drama said Mr. Clinton would be ideal because, well, he knows a thing or two about scandals. While acknowledging that political cameos are “not really our thing,” Rhimes added “but I will say, ‘Bill Clinton, if you’re out there, we would love to have you . . . We would always love to have you.”

Aside from the 42nd president of the United States, the TV powerhouse said she sees no reason to stray from her practice of banning real-life politicians. “There are always interesting politicians out there who would be interesting [to have on the show], but our show is a very heightened, very dark view of Washington,” she explained. “I don’t think really Bill Clinton or any of those people belong in our Washington.”

During a chit chat with Entertainment Weekly last year, show star Kerry Washington revealed that Mr. Clinton is apparently a fan of the drama. “Bill Clinton was another person where I was like, ‘What?! You watch Scandal?!’” the actress gushed. “I feel like it happens at least once a week—that I am totally floored by somebody who watches the show.”

