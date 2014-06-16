Honoring Ruby Dee On ‘NewsOne Now’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian and activist Dick Gregory joined Roland Martin Monday on “NewsOne Now” to share his reflections on the legendary Ruby Dee. Debbie Allen, Roy S. Johnson and Spike Lee also shared their memories of Dee ,who passed away Wednesday. Martin also had an opportunity to interview Dee during the Essence Music Festival in 2011 and shared her incredible words of wisdom.

Ruby Dee’s Poem at the Essence Music Festival

Debbie Allen Cherished Her Relationship With Dee

Roy Johnson Says Dee Was A Good Neighbor

Roland’s Interview with Dee

