WTF: Woman Catfishes Her Niece On Facebook And Discovers Niece Is Trying To Kill Her

This is one of the wildest tales we’ve heard in more than a little while! Apparently after a woman developed a “catfish” persona on Facebook to find out what her niece was doing online, she uncovered a dark plot that ended in her young relative’s arrest.

According to The Huntsville Times, 19-year-old Marissa Williams moved into her aunt’s home in Fosters, Alabama in April of this year. Her aunt claimed that Williams brought home strangers she met on Facebook.

The aunt confronted her niece about the strange men and asked her not to bring them into their home any further. Williams decided to block her aunt on Facebook instead of honoring her request.

According to her deposition, the aunt created a fake profile on the social media site to find out what she was being blocked from viewing. She pretended to be a younger guy named Tre ‘Topdog’ Ellis and reached out to her niece on Facebook. The two began chatting on the social medium not long after.

Williams, thinking she was speaking to the fictional Ellis, allegedly gave out her phone number, address and an invitation to come over to the house and drink. Her aunt claims she even offered sex in exchange for payment of her cell phone bill.

Then, it got worse. Williams wrote to ‘Tre’ to tell him she couldn’t stand her family and wanted to take off with him. If her aunt tried to stop him, Williams allegedly wrote, he should shoot and kill her.

DOH! Can you even imagine reading that on your laptop in front of the TV while the person writing it is in the next room? Wow!

Her aunt told investigators the messages from her niece grew more sinister when Williams gave ‘Tre’ the location of her aunt’s bedroom and began planning her death — her aunt’s fiance would die first, her cousin second and even the family dog had to die. As the killing spree was carried out, Williams would be packing the car for their escape, according to court documents.

Her aunt contacted authorities, and Williams was arrested for the solicitation of murder and jailed on $30,000 bond.

So let us get this straight. You are nineteen supposed to be grown years old and people who are not even your parents took you in and looked out for you. So your answer for repaying this kindness was to bring strange internet men off the streets into their house and trade sex for favors right there in the home? Then, when your aunt simply asks you not to do this anymore because it’s dangerous you set a plot in motion to kill her, everyone she loves and the dog too! Good luck with the insanity plea…if you weren’t thinking of it…you may as well go ahead…you have a great shot at getting it from what we can see!

Now…DISCUSS!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Royal Families Of Hollywood 29 photos Launch gallery Royal Families Of Hollywood 1. Kardashian Sisters and Kris Jenner Source:Getty 1 of 29 2. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Source:Getty 2 of 29 3. Kourtney Kardashian Source:Getty 3 of 29 4. Kardashian Family Source:Getty 4 of 29 5. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Source:Getty 5 of 29 6. Khloe Kardashian Source:Getty 6 of 29 7. The Jackson Family Source:Getty 7 of 29 8. Joe Jackson and Jackson Boys Source:Getty 8 of 29 9. The Jackson Family Source:Getty 9 of 29 10. Michael Jackson Source:Getty 10 of 29 11. Paris Jackson Source:Getty 11 of 29 12. La Toya Jackson Source:Getty 12 of 29 13. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 13 of 29 14. Katherine and Joe Jackson Source:Getty 14 of 29 15. The Jackson Kids Source:Getty 15 of 29 16. Michael Jackson Kids Source:Getty 16 of 29 17. Jermaine Jackson Source:Getty 17 of 29 18. The Wayans Family Source:Getty 18 of 29 19. Keenen Ivory Wayans Source:Getty 19 of 29 20. Damon Wayans Source:Getty 20 of 29 21. Kim Wayans Source:Getty 21 of 29 22. Marlon Wayans Source:Getty 22 of 29 23. Shawn and Marlon Wayans Source:Getty 23 of 29 24. The Smith Family Source:Getty 24 of 29 25. Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith Source:Getty 25 of 29 26. Will Smith Source:Getty 26 of 29 27. Jada Pinkett-Smith Source:Getty 27 of 29 28. Willow Smith Source:Getty 28 of 29 29. Jaden Smith Source:Getty 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading Royal Families Of Hollywood Royal Families Of Hollywood

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

T-Boz Responds To Rihanna Drama:”Last Time I Checked I Didn’t Say Nobody’s Name”

Take That: Tichina Arnold Pulverized French Montana Over Disrespectful Instagram Pic

Actor Tracy Morgan In Intensive Care After Horrible Traffic Accident [VIDEO]

Dame Dash Snaps Back At Flex And Steve Stoute In Recent Interview [VIDEO]

Rapper JayAre Of Cali Swag District Dead At Age 25 [VIDEO]

Rev. Al Sharpton Confirms Dialogue With 2pac Shakur [Audio]

Fans Support Rapper Tech N9ne After He Loses His Beloved Mother [INSTAGRAM]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!