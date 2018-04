“NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin celebrates Black Music Month with Hip Hop legends Chuck D, Monie Love and Doug E. Fresh. Can Hip Hop be used as an agent for social change in the African-American community? Our panel of Hip-Hop pioneers share their views on this subject and more.

[anvplayer video=”4231028″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.