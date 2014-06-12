Entertainment
WTH Thursday: Petition To Comb Blue Ivy’s Hair


NewsOne Now

Posted June 12, 2014
Aruba Tommy and Olivia Fox joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” for the latest installment of “WTH?! Thursday.” This week, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter took center stage after a petition was filed on Change.org asking the celebrity couple to comb Blue Ivy‘s hair. Plus, a man puts cheating wife’s wedding dress up for sale.

[anvplayer video=”4231031″]
