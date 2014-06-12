Entertainment
Where Are the DNC’s Black Contractors?


NewsOne Now

Rep. Yvette Clarke joined Roland Martin Thursday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss Democrats wanting support from black voters and not awarding consulting contracts to black businesses.

