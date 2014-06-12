Entertainment
Update In Tracy Morgan Case


Posted June 12, 2014
On Wednesday, truck driver Kevin Roper  pleaded not guilty in the fatal New Jersey Turnpike crash that injured comedian Tracy Morgan.

