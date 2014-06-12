Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Do We Need More Stay-At-Home Dads?


NewsOne Now

Posted June 12, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

Stay-at-home dad Jeffery Faulkerson, Avis Jones-Deweever and Kenrya Rankin Naasel discussed the increasing numbers of stay-at-home fathers and changing gender roles within our families with Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now.”

[anvplayer video=”4231030″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

Avis Jones-Deweever , gender roles , Jeffery Faulkerson , Kenrya Rankin Naasel , newsone now , stay at home dads

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading Do We Need More Stay-At-Home Dads?

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now