Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Can You Make Tasty Food Without Salt?


NewsOne Now

Posted June 10, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

Chef Reginald Martin, Roland’s brother, is leading a group of young and aspiring chefs in a national healthy cooking contest this week in Washington D.C. The contest’s challenge: to create tasty recipes without the use of salt.  Reginald joined Roland Martin Tuesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the competition and the healthy schools campaign, Cooking Up Change.

[anvplayer video=”4231039″]
Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

Chef Reginald Martin , Education , healthy eating , newsone now , Roland Martin

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now