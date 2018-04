Your browser does not support iframes.

Monique Greenwood joined Roland Martin Tuesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss black owned bed and breakfasts. Greenwood explained that B&Bs are great vacation destinations and can be a potentially lucrative business opportunity.

[anvplayer video=”4231038″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.