Spelman President Breaks Down Obama’s New Student Debt Plan

Beverly D. Tatum, President of Spelman College, joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to share her thoughts on President Barack Obama recent move to issue an executive order to reduce student loan payments for millions of American students. Tatum made a point to discuss the impact it could have on black students and graduates. Listen below.

