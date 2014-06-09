Entertainment
Spelman President Breaks Down Obama’s New Student Debt Plan


NewsOne Now

Posted June 9, 2014
Beverly D. Tatum, President of Spelman College, joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to share her thoughts on President Barack Obama recent move to issue an executive order to reduce student loan payments for millions of American students. Tatum made a point to discuss the impact it could have on black students and graduates. Listen below.

