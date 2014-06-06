Crowdfunding Pays Off For Black Stars

LeVar Burton and other celebrities have turned to crowdfunding to fund their new projects. Evita Robinson, Travel blogger/Crowdfunding consultant and Rodney Sampson, Social media consultant joined Roland Martin Friday on “NewsOne Now” to explain how Spike Lee, Salli Richardson and Don Cheadle are using crowdfunding to bring their creative ideas to life.

[anvplayer video=”4231044″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.