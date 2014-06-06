Entertainment
Crowdfunding Pays Off For Black Stars


NewsOne Now

Posted June 6, 2014
LeVar Burton and other celebrities have turned to crowdfunding to fund their new projects. Evita Robinson, Travel blogger/Crowdfunding consultant and Rodney Sampson, Social media consultant joined Roland Martin Friday on “NewsOne Now” to explain how Spike Lee, Salli Richardson and Don Cheadle are using crowdfunding to bring their creative ideas to life.

