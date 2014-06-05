Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

WTH Thursday: Stylist Cuts Braids Out of Girl’s Hair


NewsOne Now

Posted June 5, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4231046″]

Aruba Tommy and Vic Jagger joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” for this week’s edition of WTH?! Thursday. Martin, Tommy and Jagger broke down all of this week’s craziest stories in the news, including: A hair stylist who cut a child’s braids off when the mother didn’t for pay and then posted the photos on Instagram. Of course they weighed in on the bride who dragged her 1-month-old baby down the isle on her wedding gown’s train.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Aruba Tommy , newsone now , Roland Martin , TV One , Vic Jagger , WTH?! Thursday

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now