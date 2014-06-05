How A Black Man Pulls Klansmen Out of the KKK

Author and musician Daryl Davis shared his story of converting active Ku Klux Klan members and pulling them out of the racist group Thursday on “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin. According to Davis, the members of the Klan that quit gave him their robes. Davis also detailed an instance when an Imperial Wizard quit and the group he was over dissolved. He wrote a book about these experiences titled, “Klan-Destine Relationships: A Black Man’s Odyssey in the Ku Klux Klan.”

