Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl: Hero, Deserter, Traitor?

Are y’all following the story of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl? According to reports, the prisoner of war was released back into the custody of the U.S. government in a deal where five high-ranking, hard-core terrorists imprisoned at Guantánamo Bay were released in exchange. Many have been critical of the the governments, particularly President Obama’s decision to make the deal. Some have even claimed that Sgt. Bergdal was actual a deserter and traitor by soldiers who served with him.

“NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin talked with former Marine Goldie Taylor and conservative commentator Armstrong Williams about the controversial deal that brought Bergdahl home. Listen to the conversation below.

