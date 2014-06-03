NAN Hosts the 5th Annual Triumph Awards

[anvplayer video=”4231050″]

National Action Network (NAN) and Reverend Al Sharpton hosted the 5th annual Triumph Awards on June 2, 2014 at Jazz at Lincoln Center. This special event honored those who have made a positive impact beyond their performance on stage, in the arts, public service, and in the community.

This year’s honorees included Misty Copeland, American Ballet Theater Soloist; Michelle Ebanks, President of ESSENCE Communications; and Kevin Liles, Founder and CEO, KWL Enterprises.