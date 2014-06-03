Flex And Shanice Admit To Being Broke

Actor Flex Alexander and wife, singer Shanice, joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to talk about their new reality series on OWN, “Flex & Shanice: All In The Family.” During their chat with Martin, the couple admitted to their family experiencing financial troubles but said they hope the show will teach others how to overcome such challenges. Listen below.

