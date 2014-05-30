Tahiry Remembers Broke Days With Joe Budden [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4244667″]

No matter what happens in your love life you never forget your broke days with your Day One. Model and TV personality Tahiry Jose is definitely living the single life after a very long and public relationship with rapper Joe Budden, but she still remembers the early days of young love.

“My first car, her name was Lucy. It was a Chevy Lumina,” Tahiry tells TheUrbanDaily.com. “It was kind of like a cop car. It cost my stepdad a $1000. I was dating Joe and I would take the $2 bus across the Lincoln Tunnel to get to the beginning of Edgewater, NJ, then catch a $5 cab to get to where he lived. After a while we were doing so bad. I was a hostess at the Marriott and I had no money to go see him. This was about eight years ago, four years after ‘Pump it Up.’ So my stepdad saw me at home moping on the couch depressed because I couldn’t see my boo thing. He said ‘What’s the problem?’ and I said he lives in Jersey, I’m dying, I like the guy. And he said ‘I’ll buy you a car.’”

Lucy gave Tahiry some headaches when it came time to start, but it turns out that Joe was the biggest pain at times.

“Joey drove that car when I was at work and never wanted to pick me up at that,” she adds. “We would beef about that, too.”

Watch the clip to learn more about Tahiry revealed in TheUrbanDaily.com’s “Hot Seat.”

