Flex and Shanice Discuss New Reality TV Series On OWN

“NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin talked with Flex and Shanice about their new reality TV show on OWN “Flex & Shanice: All in the Family.” Flex explained that, as a family, they’ve gone through financial highs and lows but the show is not being done out of necessity. Flex said, “We want to let people know that they can get through anything.”

