Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Flex and Shanice Discuss New Reality TV Series On OWN


NewsOne Now

Posted May 30, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

“NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin talked with Flex and Shanice about their new reality TV show on OWN “Flex & Shanice: All in the Family.” Flex explained that, as a family, they’ve gone through financial highs and lows but the show is not being done out of necessity. Flex said, “We want to let people know that they can get through anything.”

[anvplayer video=”4231055″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

Entertainment , Fex , newsone now , Oprah Winfrey , OWN TV , Reality TV , Roland Martin , Shanice

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now