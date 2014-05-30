Entertainment
Are Black Politicians Being Targeted In Corruption Probes?


NewsOne Now

Posted May 30, 2014
Friday on “NewsOne Now,” host Roland Martin talked with criminal defense attorney Glenn Ivey, about former District of Columbia Councilman Michael A. Brown and other black politicians charged with corruption. Martin and the “NewsOne Now” panel questioned if black politicians are being unfairly targeted in these corruption investigations.

