‘NewsOne Now’ Panel Tackles Mark Cuban’s Comments

As NewsOne previously reported, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban apologized Thursday to Trayvon Martin’s family over his choice of words in a videotaped interview in which he addressed bigotry and prejudice.

Cuban even revealed some of his own prejudices in the interview with Inc. magazine, and said he believes everyone has “prejudices and bigotries” on some level. But after his words – which came with the NBA still dealing with the fallout over racist remarks made by now-banned Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling – created a stir in social media and other circles, Cuban took to Twitter to offer his apology.

“In hindsight I should have used different examples,” Cuban wrote. “I didn’t consider the Trayvon Martin family, and I apologize to them for that.”

Cuban also said he stands by the substance of the interview.

Tuesday on “NewsOne Now,” Corey Dade, Monica Hairston Cost and Tim Wise joined host Roland Martin to tackle Cuban’s controversial comments on race and to ask the question, “Do you believe that we are ready to have an honest discussion about race?”

