The Ugly Truths About The Kimye Wedding We Can Learn From

Like them, love them or leave them, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have occupied the minds of television, the front pages of newspapers and the web. This weekend they tied the knot but not without a few ugly truths.

#1 Ego can blind you. Kanye and Kim are not as important as they they think they are. Festivities included brunch at iconic designer Valentino Garavani’s château and a private tour of the Palace of Versailles (reportedly the couple was refused permission to marry there, according to a spokesman for the World Heritage Site, who said the rapper and reality star were not considered distinguished enough for an official ceremony at the landmark outside Paris). The lesson here is never let your ego take you to a place to be embarrassed. In other words, don’t believe the hype.

#2 Siblings matter. Sending your brother home noticeably hurt is not a good thing. Weddings are about family. Siblings are all you really have. Every newspaper in the U.S. right now is carrying a picture of Rob Kardashian with what looks like a very hurt look on his face. Some stories are saying that Kimberly criticized his weight gain and was allegedly disappointed that he hadn’t lost as much as she needed for the wedding. If there is just a whisper of truth to that story, heaven help them. Poor Rob.

#3. Wedding extravaganzas are shows, marriages are real. They have had what one might think is a huge fiesta of love. They have lived together. No strings attached. Test-driving a relationship by sharing living quarters appeared to be the perfect solution. If it works out, great! If not, no harm done. Or so they may have thought. Damage does occurs when couples choose to live together. Marriage cements love with a commitment. Living together leaves you vulnerable, causing you to doubt the level of your partner’s dedication. Studies show that couples who live together before marrying have a higher tendency to divorce. It seems the short-term commitment of living together often equals short-term commitment in marriage. This new epidemic of baby before marriage is not instant glue. Baby North is a gift but, she is not the key to making Kim and Kanye inseparable. Marriages take work. Real work. This is number 3 for Kim.

#4 Constant gushing about perfection in the other is not realistic. Some will say, “Since no one’s perfect, it really doesn’t matter who I chose to marry because they are perfect for me.. We’re all flawed.” Some will even take it a step further and say, “It’s about being the right person, not finding the right person.” Yes, there’s some truth there, but the Bible makes distinctions between the foolish and the wise. Though we all are a mixture of both, there are some qualitative differences between people. It does matter who you marry!

Marriage is great; it’s a fantastic gift from God. My hope is that they move forward and make that promise for life. But I’ve heard it said: “I’d rather be single and wish I were married, than married and wish I were single.” Every potential mate has a deficiency. It’s called sin. Romans 3:10 says, “There is no one righteous, not even one.” Every single romantic relationship has been impacted by the foolishness of two rebellious hearts! If Kanye and Kim were looking for the perfect mate in each other for completion I hope they know the truth. You won’t find him. She doesn’t exist.

The Ugly Truths About The Kimye Wedding We Can Learn From was originally published on elev8.com

