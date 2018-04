May is National Lupus Awareness Month. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that effects lots of African Americans. Health and wellness advocate M Gadsden-Williams and Dr. James Roberson joined “NewsOne Now” to discuss why Lupus is affecting Black women at higher rates. Listen below.

