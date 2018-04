[anvplayer video=”4231064″]

Syleena Johnson dished on the new season of “R&B Divas” on TV One. During her chat with “NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin, Johnson discussed the drama she endured while producing her new album and two-year bout with writers block while working on the project.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.