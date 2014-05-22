Quvenzhane Wallis Is The New Face Of Armani Junior

Pint-sized acting cutie Quvenzhane Wallis (pictured), whose talents wowed in the film “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” is now the new face of Armani Junior, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The wonder child, who holds the honor of being the youngest Oscar nominee of all time, is now the first major child celebrity to be the face of the luxe designer label line. The Armani junior collection sports designs that incorporate a classic color palette and show off the brand’s core aesthetics–comfort, style and sustainability.

Ten-year-old Wallis, who most recently co-starred in the Oscar-winning film, “12 Years A Slave,” and who is now gearing up to play the lead role in the old classic children’s musical, “Annie,” told the Reporter how thrilled she is to represent the heritage brand.

“I’m so happy to be chosen by Mr. Armani to be his ambassador for Armani Junior. I felt the same excitement when I got cast for a major film. Me? Wow!” Wallis exclaimed.

“I was honored to wear his custom gown to the Oscars. It made me feel like a princess. When I saw Mr. Armani’s Prive show in New York, the dresses were so pretty . . . I had too many favorites.”

The rising star was also honored to then encounter the designer. “Afterwards when I met him, I realized Mr. Armani is such a nice man. I liked that that he was so thoughtful. It’s fun to wear Armani Junior since I really like the clothes. It’s young. It’s cool. My friends are going to want to borrow all my clothes.”

Meanwhile, Giorgio Armani himself is enthralled by Wallis and according to him, her youthful energy is her best selling point, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “Quvenzhane is so talented, despite her young age. Her kindness, curiosity and openness towards others really struck me, as they are all traits I admire. It is for this very reason that I wanted her to be the face of Armani Junior. With her insatiable energy, Quvenzhane made the clothing come alive, interpreting it in her own singular way.”

