Kevin Hart Fed Up With Ex-Wife Bashing Girlfriend

Sometimes, you can only stand so much before everything bubbles over. In the case of Kevin Hart, now is that time. He seems to be upset that his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, talks about his girlfriend to the press with malice.

Torrei, who is going to be a cast member on the VH1 show “Atlanta Exes,” sat down in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” saying that his girlfriend, Eniko Parrish, was the cause of the breakup of their eight year marriage.

It does hurt that my kids have to be around a woman who broke up a marriage,” said Torrei. “I was with [Kevin] when he was selling sneakers for five dollars an hour. I was at every show. I was at his first show where he ever did standup … I was his muse. I was there from the beginning.”

“I never lashed out,” said Torrei. “I never tried to punch her in the face, even though I’ve had moments where — trust and believe — I wanted to K.O. her ass.” See her entire interview below.

Kevin says that Eniko being a factor in their divorce is absolutely false, and that their marriage was long over before they divorced.

Back in 2010 on the “Rosie Show” on OWN, he stated that was on good terms with Torrei, and that he would never disrespect her or “put her in the limelight where she would be seen as an ugly vicious person.”

He vented his feelings on Twitter about the situation, and cleared up the air.

