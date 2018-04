Did the NAACP botch the appointment of their new national president? The “NewsOne Now” panel, Francesca Chambers, Jeff Johnson and George Curry, discussed it. They also weighed in on the organization’s relevance and what its top priorities should be. Listen to the conversation below.

