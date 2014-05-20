A New NAACP President, What Now?

The NAACP announced recently that Cornell William Brooks, a lawyer and activist, would become the 105-year-old organization’s new national president and CEO. In an interview with The Associated Press, Brooks said he was looking forward to heading up the NAACP and getting straight to work.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be entrusted with the opportunity to lead this powerful historic organization,” Brooks said. “In our fight to ensure voting rights, economic equality, health equity, and ending racial discrimination for all people, there is indeed much work to be done.” Brooks said he was particularly humbled that his selection came around the Brown v. Board anniversary. “As a graduate of both Head Start and Yale Law School, I am a beneficiary, an heir and a grandson if you will of Brown versus Board of Education,” Brooks said. “My life is the direct product, if you will, of the legacy of the blood, sweat and tears of the NAACP and so today I’m particularly mindful that the NAACP has made America what it is, and certainly made my life possible and we are all grateful heirs of that legacy.”

Listen below to the “NewsOne Now” panel discuss what a new NAACP head means for the organization and what issues they should tackle today.

[anvplayer video=”4231067″]

