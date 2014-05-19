Teen Who Was Shot In Eye Delivers Anti-Gun Violence Speech

A New York City youth who was shot in his eye last month reacted, not with bitterness, but by giving a speech against gun violence Saturday, the New York Daily News reports.

Addressing the Kings County Hospital’s community advisory board, Gama Droiville (pictured) said that “gun violence affects everyone more than they realize. Other kids like me need programs to help them.”

Droiville was with his aunt in the East Flatbush of Brooklyn on April 14 when a bullet struck him in his right eye. Twenty-one year old Kareem Potomont was arrested and charged in the shooting. He was reportedly aiming at a rival. Officials have charged him with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and assault.

Thirteen-year-old Droilville remains unable to see in his right eye. “Only God knows. For now, we’re just waiting,” his aunt, Marie Droiville, said Saturday about his condition. “He’s going to a specialist this week.”

“He’s a lovely kid,” commented NYPD Officer Abraham Hidalgo, who saw Droiville as he first arrived in Kings County Hospital’s emergency room. “It’s a big difference, how he is now from then. Before, he was a disaster. We thought he was going to lose his life. He still has a long road ahead, but is so much better.”

Droiville also received a standing ovation for singing the national anthem with his church choir at Citi Field last Thursday.

