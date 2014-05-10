Ashanti Lied To Her Mom & It Was The Best Mother’s Day Gift Ever! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4218682″]

Ashanti is one of the most resilient artists in music and it shows. Since her first album, affectionately named after her, Ashanti’s been focused on sharing her talents with the world without making any apologies. From major labels to her own–Written Entertainment–there’s clearly no stopping Ashanti, who just released a new album “BraveHeart,” on her own, new independent label.

It was no coincidence that Ashanti’s mother, Tina Douglas named her after the empire in Ghana, where the women had power and influence. Tina wanted her daughter to follow that model. What a beautiful gift Tina gave her daughter!

When Ashanti stopped by #TeamBeautiful’s office with her beautiful mom and sister, Shia in tow, we just had to ask Tina what was the best Mother’s Day gift she’s ever received. Check out the video to watch her tell the adorable story.

Oh and don’t forget to check out her latest album, “BraveHeart,” which has already given the established singer her fifth top 10 debut album, proving that she’s still the “Princess of R&B!”

