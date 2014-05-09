Brotherhood/Sister Sol Honors Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes

(NEW YORK, NY) As part of the organization Brotherhood/Sister Sol’s 10th annual VOICES gala, Radio One founder and chairperson Catherine Hughes was honored for her civic and philanthropic. Along with Ms. Hughes, director Lee Daniels and actor Michael Ealy were also honored by the organization.

While Hughes was unable to attend the event, she commissioned poet Vision to read a poem to the live audience via her acceptance speech (below).

Attendees to the gala included host TJ Holmes, actress S. Epatha Merkerson, former New York City Mayor David Dinkins, Secretary of State Nina Mitchell Wells, Cheryl “Salt” James of Salt ’n’ Pepa, counsel to NYC Mayor de Blasio Maya Wiley, Radio One CEO Alfred Liggins, and more.

According to the Brotherhood/Sister Sol co-founder and executive director Khary Lazarre-White: “We celebrate honorees that are in keeping with our mission, as well as all of the individuals and institutions that provide critical support for our work.”

Brotherhood/Sister Sol is dedicated to serving Black and Latino youth in New York City with after-school care, summer camp programs, job training and college prepatory services, international study to the Caribbean, Africa, and Latin America, and more.

Radio One is the parent company of Interactive One, publisher of NewsOne.com