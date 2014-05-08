Kelly Price On ‘R&B Divas’ Fallout: There Were A Lot Of Regretful Moments’ [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4218683″]

Kelly Price has established herself in the industry since she first laid the background vocals on Biggie’s classic “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems,” and now the veteran singer’s hits “Friend Of Mine,” “As We Lay,” “Heartbreak Hotel” are just a few of the classic in our ultimate R&B collection. Since those hits, Kelly has sustained a noble career, staying true to herself and her sound — advice given to her by none-other than Whitney Houston.

Price’s robust voice and longevity in the industry landed her on TVOne’s “R&B Divas” where we got an intimate view of her personal life. Her strong personality didn’t earn many praises, but the powerful songstress hasn’t let it break her. She’s back with a new single “It’s My Time” and we’re totally feeling it. Kelly stopped by our offices to perform the upbeat track and chat with us about her stint on “R&B Divas” and new projects. She even revealed to us that she’d do another reality show.

Find out what Kelly had to say, above. And stay tuned because there’s more to come!

