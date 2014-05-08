Texas Deputy Fatally Shoots Mentally Ill Man [GRAPHIC VIDEO]

A Houston police officer fatally shot a mentally-ill man in his home last November, with graphic video showing the incident, according to News 92 FM Houston.

The officer who fired the fatal bullets was cleared of any wrongdoing. Now, the family of Michael Blair has given the video to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, hoping for a federal investigation. Community activist Quanell X (pictured right of center) has joined the family in saying Blair never should’ve been shot.

In the video, the officers are first seen attempting to coax Blair out of the bathroom, where he had locked himself, prompting the 911 call. Blair suffered from schizophrenia and was suicidal, his mother claims. “Hey, if you don’t open the door, we’re gonna kick it in,” one officer warns outside the bathroom door. “We will kick in the door, and I don’t wanna do it.”

As they try reasoning with Blair, the officers also attempt to jimmy open the door’s lock. They soon become more frustrated.

“Michael, you wanna do this the easy way,” the officer adds. “Don’t make it the hard way.” Soon after, the officers manage to pry open the door, seeing Blair with the knife.

Blair then closes the door again, before the officer makes good on his words to kick it down. Though the view of Michael is somewhat obscured, he can be seen holding what appears to be a knife to his throat. “Don’t do it!” the officers repeatedly shout at him. “I do not wanna shoot you!” Seconds later, the second officer tasers Blair, causing him to fall to the ground.

He continues tasing Blair, all the while the first officer yells, “Drop the knife!” Blair manages to rise up once again, prompting the first officer to shoot him nine times. His mother can be heard screaming, “Oh Jesus!” in the background.

The officer was also cleared by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in the incident.

