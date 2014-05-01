Deitrick Haddon And LXW Score # 1

When Deitrick Haddon, pastor, producer, founder and leader of the gospel choir LXW (League of Xtraordinary Worshippers) released this long awaited album, the 3-time Grammy nominee was already claiming victory. Today that victory is finally realized as the self titled debut album reached #1* and earned the Hot Shot Debut on the Billboard Gospel Albums Chart, just days after it was released on April 22nd.



This project truly offers music that choirs across the country will be able to relate to and sing for years to come, providing opportunities to showcase their gifts by way of duplicating the intricate but fun filled vocal calisthenics featured on each song. Fans, new and old, have even taken to Twitter with praises about this project. Nosta @Divine_Curls tweeted, “I can’t be the only one who sings along w/@DeitrickHaddon and the choir like I wrote the songs…. I can sing along like nobodies business.” And yes, she is not the only one, as this album is truly relatable and no one will be disappointed.



A #1 album debut wasn’t the only good news that Deitrick Haddon’s LXW experienced this week. The lead single “Great God” had an INCREDIBLE jump in radio airplay. According to the Billboard and Mediabase Gospel Airplay Charts (Week Ending 4/27/14) the song leaped from #24 to #15* and #26 to #15* (respectively) all in just 1 week, proving the strength of the song and the long standing power of choir music! Also, “Great God” is #19 on the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs Chart for issue date May 3rd!

“Wow, this speaks volumes! People still believe in choir music when it’s really good. My brothers Gerald Haddon, David Haddon & I worked hard to bring something fresh but yet familiar. This confirms that hard work pays off!” said Deitrick Haddon.



LXW’s fantastic debut adds to the long list of creative projects that have come out of Haddon’s longtime collaborative partnership with Tyscot Music & Entertainment.



As the oldest African-American owned recording label in the nation, Tyscot keeps renewing itself with talented artists like Deitrick Haddon’s LXW. The company has allowed Haddon to express himself artistically and he has continued to amaze them with his limitless gifts.





The Choir Movement is back. The LXW project is amazing as it brought together 100+ voices in LA. By creating music for youth choirs and choirs in general, LXW is “resurrecting the choir movement,” adding energy and swag back into this genre. Deitrick Haddon and LXW have already created quite a stir after a recent live performance seen on BET’s Celebration of Gospel and the full concert video airing as a ‘Good Friday Easter Special’ on the Oxygen network. With wonderful songs, intense choreography and finesse, this project will return choir music to its rightful place in the gospel genre. The CD and its companion concert DVD will make audiences fall in love with choir music all over again.

