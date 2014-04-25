Porsha Williams is breaking her silence!

Unless you’ve been living under rock, you’ve seen the footage and heard all the juicy details about the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s hair-pulling brawl with co-star Kenya Moore. The fight, which took place at the show’s reunion special, has been the center of conversation everywhere but we’ve yet to hear from the lady at the center of the scandal… until now.

According to ABC, Ms. Porsha is scheduled to appear on “The View” Tuesday morning to finally share her side of the story. Along with discussing details of the fight with hosts Barbara Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy, she’ll reportedly share details about her status on the top-rated reality show.

As we reported earlier, Porsha broke Bravo’s zero-tolerance policy after she initiated a brawl with Kenya. The newly-divorced housewife has yet to be fired but sources said Bravo executives are considering the option.

“The View,” airs live on April 29 at 11:00 a.m EST. Will you be tuning in?

Porsha Williams To Discuss ‘RHOA’ Reunion Fight On ‘The View’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com