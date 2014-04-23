EBONY Announces New Editor-In-Chief

Ebony Magazine has announced that Mitzi Miller (pictured) is their new editor-in-chief, according to a recent press release.

Johnson Publishing Company (JPC) CEO Desiree Rogers announced that Miller (pictured) will overtake the position in a Tuesday press release, according to The Huffington Post.

“Mitzi is a gifted editor with tremendous energy and passion, and her strong editorial background will catapult the Ebony brand to greater heights,” Rogers said.

“We are thrilled to have Mitzi in our JPC family and are excited to see the new direction she will bring to the magazine.”

Mitzi was previously Editor-in-Chief of Jet Magazine, JPC’s weekly publication. She’s served in that position since 2011, helping to lead a relaunch of the magazine and its website redesign. Mitzi will now replace Amy Dubois Barnett, who has served as EBONY’s editor-in-chief since 2010.

“I am extremely humbled to be trusted with the responsibility of leading the No. 1 African-American publication in the country,” Miller commented.”Amy Barnett is an exceptional editor, and I am honored to succeed her as editor-in-chief at EBONY. I am excited about all the possibilities as I assume my new role.”

The switch is effective immediately.

