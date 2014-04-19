Chris Brown’s Mom & Ride-Or-Die Karrueche Tran Show Support For Breezy In Court

Chris Brown sings “these girls aren’t loyal” but looks like he’s found the exception to the rule. The 24-year-old entertainer appeared in a D.C. courtroom on Friday for the start of his assault trial and he was joined by on-again, of-again girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Although the couple called things off last month after an alleged sextgate scandal, Breezy’s ride or die was there to show her support. Karrueche was also accompanied by Brown’s mother Joyce Hawkins, singer Tank and rapper Bow Wow.

According to reports, Friday marked the first day of pre-trial hearings for the troubled singer, who could face up to four years in jail if he’s found guilty. Judge Patricia Wynn was expected to deliver her verdict to Brown’s bodyguard Christopher Hollosy — who claims he hit the 20-year-old man who tried to take a picture with Breezy outside the W Hotel — but her ruling was delayed until Monday. (The victim insists it was Brown who threw the punch and broke his nose.)

Following the incident last October, Brown checked himself into rehab, where he stayed for a short time before getting kicked out and hauled off to a Los Angeles county jail. He was ordered to stay there until the start of the D.C. trial.

Despite all of Chris’ ups and downs, it looks like Karrueche is here for the long haul.

In related news, Breezy will spend the Easter behind bars at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Virginia. A spokesperson told TMZ the inmates will have a holiday meal of turkey ham, yams, cabbage, bread pudding and cookies. There will also be ministers and bible study available for anyone interested.

