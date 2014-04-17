Entertainment
Scandal Supercut: Watch Olivia Pope’s Lip Quiver In 60 Seconds [VIDEO]


Ariel Cherie

Posted April 17, 2014
Olivia Pope’s lip has been trembling on 100 this season. It’s pretty much what Kerry Washington has been known for in “Scandal.” Just in time for tonight’s finale, we’ve decided to compile some of the best of Olivia’s lip quiver moments from the show. Enjoy!

The Cover-Up: 15 Ways ‘Scandal’ Got Clever With Hiding Kerry Washington’s Baby Bump

Kerry Washington: ‘[Scandal] Looks The Way The World Looks’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Kerry Washington Finds A Way To Bond With Her Unborn Baby On ‘Scandal’ Set

 

