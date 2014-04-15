U.S. Transportation Secretary Foxx Visits Atlanta BeltLine Project

On Wednesday, April 16, U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx will tour the new Atlanta Streetcar Vehicle Maintenance Facility and the east side of the Atlanta BeltLine project–part of a proposed 22-mile system of trails, transit and parks circling downtown Atlanta that will connect more than 45 communities and improve access to jobs and other opportunities in Atlanta. The tour is part of the Invest in America, Commit to the Future bus tour. Secretary Foxx is traveling across the country to showcase the importance of transportation investment, at a time when the nation’s transportation bill is set to expire and the Highway Trust Fund is running out. The BeltLine tour takes place on the third day of the weeklong bus tour.
To learn more about the bus tour, please click here.
WHO: U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed
City of Atlanta and BeltLine officials
WHAT: Atlanta Streetcar Vehicle Maintenance Facility
Fort St. between Auburn Ave. and Edgewood Ave.
9:45 a.m. – 9:55 a.m. B-Roll Only
Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail
10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. B-Roll Only
Historic Fourth Ward SkatePark
830 Willoughby Way NE Atlanta, GA 30312
10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Press Availability
WHEN: Wednesday, April 16, 9:45 am – 10:45 am
