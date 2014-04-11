Teacher May Be Fired For Not Reporting Chair Throwing Incident

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A teacher at New Bedford High School who had a chair thrown at her by a student could lose her job over the attack.

Administrators have sent a letter to teacher Joanne Maura saying she faces disciplinary action, including possible “termination,” for failing to report the assault last month prompted when she confiscated the student’s cellphone.

“I feel like I’ve been assaulted again,” Maura told WCVB-TV.

In a cell phone video of the incident that was posted to YouTube, a male student is seen yelling at Maura after she refuses to return a phone she took away from him during class. The boy becomes very irate and begins cursing at her. Towards the end of the 1-minute and 13-second video, he throws a chair at Maura, but it does not hit her.

Watch student throw chair at teacher below:

School administrators say they didn’t find out about the attack until a week later when the video, shot by another student, showed up on YouTube. A hearing is scheduled for next week.

In a letter hand-delivered to Maura, Headmaster Andrew Kulak said that “you failed to perform your responsibilities as a teacher at New Bedford High School and properly inform administration of the nature, details and severity of the incident, or provide a conduct referral or report for the incident in a timely fashion.”

Moura tells WCVB-TV that the attack was reported immediately to the school resource officer and a housemaster.

The 18-year-old student has been suspended and faces criminal charges.

