Disney Star Kyle Massey Gets A Piece Of ‘Mary Jane’

The hit BET series “Being Mary Jane” is going to get a brand new audience next season all thanks to a former Disney star. Former “Kyle In The House” star Kyle Massey landed a recurring role on the Gabrielle Union drama.

According to Massey’s reps, the young actor/comedian will play the role of Cameron. Cameron is the rarely seen and out-of-touch baby daddy to Niecy’s son Treyvion. Cameron’s storyline deals with him having to transfer to a local college after his scholarship money runs out. Massy’s character’s situation is worsened by his attitude.

“Being Mary Jane” is the hit series created by Mara Brock Akil. It drew in a large audience for its tale of a beautiful and successful woman who is trying to find the man of her dreams while dealing with life’s everyday harsh realities. Before the first season aired, BET renewed the show for another season.

What do you think Kyle Massey will bring to the show?

