NAN Convention Day 1: What You Missed [VIDEO]


Roz Edward

Posted April 10, 2014
If you missed the first day of the National Action Network 2014 Convention, catch some of the highlights of the panels in NewsOne’s exclusive video recap. The opening day’s sessions covered gun violence, upcoming elections, a plenary session with Attorney General Eric Holder, immigration, and a “Women’s Braintrust,” among other topics.

Stay tuned to NewsOne for more coverage of the 2014 NAN Convention.

NAN Convention 2014

NAN Convention 2014

NAN Convention 2014

Stay up-to-date with the events, panels, speakers, and attendees of the National Action Network's annual conference, April 9-12, 2014.

