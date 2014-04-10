Elle Varner Keeps Us Guessing On New Track

R&B singer Elle Varner is ready to share her second album titled “Four Letter Word” with the world. However, without a release date, we’re not sure when we’ll be able to hewer the final product. However, Varner has started a music series called #4LetterWord. For this week’s offering, Elle delivers a song called “Little Do You Know.”

The song, produced by Pop & Oak, finds the jazz-influenced singer trying to leave behind the unsavory reality of heartbreak she’s in. Elle sings, “Nothing’s as it seems / Seeing is believing / Unless it’s a magic show / Little do you know.”

Go ahead and enjoy the song “Little Do You Know” below.

